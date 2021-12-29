A Decade Later, Schwarzenegger and Shriver Finalize Divorce

(Newser) – It was 10 and a half years ago that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver announced they were splitting, and as of Tuesday, they are, finally, officially divorced. TMZ says the "most drawn-out divorce in Hollywood history" was partially a result of a complicated property settlement agreement, and partially the result of neither side being particularly motivated to move things along. The ex-couple is still friendly, continuing to spend time together with their four children. A private judge mediated the divorce, but a Los Angeles Superior Court judge had to submit it into the court system, which happened Tuesday, the New York Post reports.

The couple, who married in 1986, had no prenuptial agreement, and sources say their estimated $400 million fortune was essentially split 50-50. They separated shortly after news broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with the family's former housekeeper. That child, Joseph Baena, is now 24 and has ambitions to follow in his father's acting and bodybuilding footsteps. His half-siblings, the children Schwarzenegger and Shriver share, range in age from 24 to 32; Baena was born just days after Schwarzenegger's youngest son with Shriver. Schwarzenegger, 74, has been dating physical therapist Heather Milligan since 2013, Yahoo News reports, while Shriver has previously been linked to Republican strategist Matthew Dowd. (Read more Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.)