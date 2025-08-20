US Open Change Offers Fast Track to a Trophy

The new US Open mixed doubles tournament has drawn plenty of criticism for issues incluidng its format and its field. With mostly singles players, some who rarely play doubles, it felt less like a Grand Slam championship on Tuesday than an exhibition—which is what one player referred to it as. The fast-paced event, with shorter matches and a smaller field, already is down to its final four, the AP reports. It appears that whoever wins the trophy Wednesday night in New York—and a $1 million prize—won't apologize for the way they got it. "This is the official mixed doubles," said Casper Ruud. "If we get to the final tomorrow, I'm sure everyone is going to be pretty determined to try to win this thing."