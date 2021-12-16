 
Kidnappers in Haiti Release All From US Missionary Group

17 people were originally abducted in October
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 16, 2021 10:35 AM CST
Kidnappers in Haiti Release All From US Missionary Group
A child plays with his dogs at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Dec. 6, 2021.   (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

(Newser) – All of the missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti two months ago have been freed, reports the AP. Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers announced the development on Thursday. Seventeen members of Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, were originally abducted by the 400 Mawozo gang in October. Five had been freed in earlier releases. The gang, known for mass abductions, originally demanded $1 million per hostage, and it wasn't immediately clear how much, if any, money was paid. The group included five children, and one of the kidnap victims was Canadian. All were abducted while visiting an orphanage outside the capital of Port-au-Prince. (Read more Haiti stories.)

