 
X

This State Has Made the Most Racial Progress

Arizona takes the top spot in WalletHub ranking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 17, 2022 8:07 AM CST
These 10 States Have Made the Most Racial Progress
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.   (AP Photo/File)

(Newser) – Monday is the day we honor the late civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in a country still contending with racial discrimination and a deep divide regarding our nation's history on racism. WalletHub examines all 50 states and the District of Columbia to see which states are the most racially integrated today—at least in terms of Black and white Americans—and have seen the most racial progress over the years. The site looked at nearly two dozen metrics across four main categories: employment and wealth (ie, poverty and unemployment rates and median household incomes); education, including standardized-test scores and high school dropout rates; social and civic engagement, which looks at such factors as voter turnout rate and share of veterans; and health (think infant mortality rates, share of obese adults, and share of adults in poor or fair health). Arizona ranked highest on WalletHub's list, while the DC came in last. Here, the 10 states that have made the most advances:

story continues below

  1. Arizona
  2. Hawaii
  3. Texas
  4. Montana
  5. Maryland
  6. New Mexico
  7. Wyoming
  8. Alaska
  9. Washington
  10. Georgia
See how other states ranked here. (This state embraces diversity more than any other.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X