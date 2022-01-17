This State Has Made the Most Racial Progress

(Newser) – Monday is the day we honor the late civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in a country still contending with racial discrimination and a deep divide regarding our nation's history on racism. WalletHub examines all 50 states and the District of Columbia to see which states are the most racially integrated today—at least in terms of Black and white Americans—and have seen the most racial progress over the years. The site looked at nearly two dozen metrics across four main categories: employment and wealth (ie, poverty and unemployment rates and median household incomes); education, including standardized-test scores and high school dropout rates; social and civic engagement, which looks at such factors as voter turnout rate and share of veterans; and health (think infant mortality rates, share of obese adults, and share of adults in poor or fair health). Arizona ranked highest on WalletHub's list, while the DC came in last. Here, the 10 states that have made the most advances:

Arizona Hawaii Texas Montana Maryland New Mexico Wyoming Alaska Washington Georgia