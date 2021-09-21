 
This State Embraces Diversity More Than Any Other

California takes top spot in WalletHub ranking; West Virginia comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2021 11:38 AM CDT
Here Are the Most, Least Diverse States
In California, people from all different backgrounds converge.   (Getty Images/Alessandro Biascioli)

(Newser) – America's history is a unique one, and the result of our national experiment is a "complex tapestry of backgrounds," comprised of people from all different cultures, religions, and socioeconomic and educational statuses, per WalletHub. In fact, the personal finance site notes, by 2045 it's expected there will be no one ethnic majority in the US. To find out which states promote this type of diversity more than others, WalletHub looked at 14 metrics spread across six main diversity categories: socioeconomic (e.g., household income, educational attainment), cultural, economic (diversity of industries, occupations, and worker status), household, religious, and political. California comes in as the most diverse state, while West Virginia is the most homogenous. Read on for others in the top and bottom 10:

Most Diverse States

  1. California (No. 1 in "Cultural Diversity" category)
  2. Texas
  3. Hawaii
  4. New Jersey
  5. New York
  6. New Mexico
  7. Maryland
  8. Florida
  9. Nevada
  10. Arizona
Least Diverse States
  1. Ohio
  2. Iowa
  3. Utah (last in "Household Diversity" category)
  4. Wyoming
  5. Kentucky
  6. Montana
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Vermont
  9. Maine (last in "Religious" diversity category)
  10. West Virginia (last in "Socioeconomic Diversity" and "Cultural Diversity" categories)

See where other states fall on the list here.

