(Newser) – America's history is a unique one, and the result of our national experiment is a "complex tapestry of backgrounds," comprised of people from all different cultures, religions, and socioeconomic and educational statuses, per WalletHub. In fact, the personal finance site notes, by 2045 it's expected there will be no one ethnic majority in the US. To find out which states promote this type of diversity more than others, WalletHub looked at 14 metrics spread across six main diversity categories: socioeconomic (e.g., household income, educational attainment), cultural, economic (diversity of industries, occupations, and worker status), household, religious, and political. California comes in as the most diverse state, while West Virginia is the most homogenous. Read on for others in the top and bottom 10:



Most Diverse States

California (No. 1 in "Cultural Diversity" category) Texas Hawaii New Jersey New York New Mexico Maryland Florida Nevada Arizona