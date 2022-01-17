South Pacific Tsunami Cleared the Fog in Seattle

(Newser) – Just how big was the volcanic eruption near the South Pacific island nation of Tonga over the weekend? Researchers say it was likely the biggest such eruption on the planet in the last 30 years, reports CNN. The eruption of the undersea volcano on Saturday sent a plume of ash 12 miles into the atmosphere and triggered tsunami waves across the entire Pacific. More than 5,000 miles from the eruption, marinas were swamped in California. More:

Casualties: So far, no mass casualties have been reported, though the volcano snapped an undersea cable that has largely cut off Tonga's communication with the world, per the AP. It could take weeks to repair. New Zealand and Australia were conducting military surveillance flights, though continued eruptions were hampering that effort.

