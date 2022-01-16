University President Fired For 'Inappropriate Relationship'

(Newser) – The president of the University of Michigan has been fired by the school's board of regents following an investigation into an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee. Per the Detroit Free Press, Dr. Mark Schlissel was removed by a unanimous vote announced Saturday evening following a Dec. 8 anonymous complaint and subsequent investigation. "We learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University," the announcement read.

story continues below

Per the AP, a letter from the board dated Saturday included excerpts of emails exchanged between Schlissel and the employee. The employee wrote in a July 1, 2021, exchange that her “heart hurts,” according to the board, which said Schlissel responded: “I know. mine too.” He continued: ”This is my fault” and that he was “in pain too.” The university made select communications that led to the decision publicly available, with the name of the employee redacted. They include a message from Schlissel about a New Yorker article titled "Sexual Fantasies of Everyday New Yorkers." Per the AP, Schlissel had a base salary of $927,000 a year and had announced plans to step down in June 2023, a year before his contract was to expire. Prior to his time in Michigan, Schlissel had been provost at Brown University. (Read more University of Michigan stories.)