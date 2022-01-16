Bob Saget Widow Breaks Silence After Star's Death

(Newser) – Bob Saget's widow has made public remarks for the first time since the Full House star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. Per TMZ, wife Kelly Rizzo penned a lengthy, touching tribute to her husband on Instagram on Saturday to accompany a photo of the two of them. "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she begins, on a bittersweet note, before showering her late husband with praise and giving thanks for the time they did have. "I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years," she wrote.

Rizzo also referenced the mountains of praise and outpouring of grief from those who knew Saget personally, and those who knew him only from his acting and comedy. "Bob was a force," she said, per People. "I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man." Saget was found dead, face up, in the bed of the Orlando Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 9. While the cause and manner of the 65-year-old's death remain under investigation, a medical examiner in Florida said that an autopsy found no evidence of foul play or signs of drug use. (Read more Bob Saget stories.)