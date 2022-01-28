Chris Brown Faces $20M Suit Accusing Him of Rape

(Newser) – A $20 million lawsuit accuses Chris Brown of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht in Miami. The alleged attack took place on Dec. 30 while the yacht was docked at a property that the former Sean Combs owns, according to the court filing, Rolling Stone reports. The suit says the woman, who was not identified, is a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musician who was assaulted after being invited, along with a friend, aboard by a male friend. Brown posted a story on Instagram calling the suit part of a pattern of lies about him, per BuzzFeed, saying such accusations surface "whenever im releasing music or projects."

story continues below

The lawsuit gives this account, per E! News: Brown took her to the kitchen and gave her a mixed drink and a refill while they talked about the music industry. The woman began to feel "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep." Brown then took her to a bedroom, where he raped her despite her pleas to stop. The singer texted his phone from hers to get her number. He then called her the next day and insisted the woman take a Plan B pill to "terminate any possible pregnancy," which she did.

Brown has faced accusations before and was convicted of beating Rihanna in 2009. His lawyers have not yet commented on the lawsuit, nor have attorneys for Combs—who has changed his name to Love. The woman's lawyer said she wants to "ensure all parties are held accountable so that we may begin to eradicate this behavior from our society." Brown has an album coming out this year, per the Guardian, and has said he wants the music on it to "talk to women's soul." (Read more Chris Brown stories.)