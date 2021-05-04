(Newser) – The man formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and Diddy should now be called "Love." The rapper and producer, whose birth name is Sean John Combs, has officially changed his name once again, this time swapping his middle name for "Love." The 51-year-old posted a photo of his Florida driver's license to Instagram on Monday, which showed the change. "Look what I just got in the mail today," he wrote. "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA." Fox News reports Combs has for years been telling fans to call him "Love," which now appears as his display name on both Twitter and Instagram.

Combs first revealed the name in a video on his 48th birthday in 2017. "I decided to change my name again … My new name is Love, aka Brother Love," he said, adding he wouldn't answer to any of his other monikers. "It's risky. It could come off as corny to some people," he added, but it's "serious, serious news." But he retracted days later, saying he was joking. He did, however, file a petition in Los Angeles to change his middle name to "Love" in 2019, per People. Combs also posted an image of the court decree cementing his name change on Monday, telling fans, "Imma need y'all to take me seriously on this one!!!" (Read more Sean Combs stories.)