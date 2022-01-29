Romney Latest Senator to Test Positive

(Newser) – Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, 74, has tested positive for COVID-19, per CBS News. The former presidential candidate, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, says he doesn’t have any symptoms and will work from home and isolate himself until doctors say he’s unlikely to infect others, the New York Post reports. Romney’s 72-year-old wife, Ann, has tested negative. The senator’s office did not divulge how he might have been exposed, the Deseret News says.

Romney is just one of a growing number of fully vaccinated members of Congress who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva are among those who have tested positive despite their vaccination statuses. While vaccinations offer the best chance of not contracting COVID-19, it is still possible to get the virus, according to the CDC. However, people who are fully vaccinated have a much greater chance of surviving any breakthrough infections. (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)