Fan Rushes Field to Stop Opposing Team's Celebration

Nottingham Forest had just scored in match against Leicester City
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 6, 2022 3:15 PM CST
Fan Arrested After Rushing Pitch to Stop Celebration
Stewards block a man who ran onto the pitch in Nottingham on Sunday as players were celebrating a goal.   (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

(Newser) – English police arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players Sunday as they celebrated a goal in their FA Cup victory over Leicester. The man emerged from the away section of the stands in Nottingham's City Ground, ran onto the pitch, and began striking out at Forest players as they celebrated the third goal in their 4-1 win, the AP reports. He appeared to punch Forest forward Keinan Davis and now faces a lifetime ban, Leicester officials said.

"Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," said Chief Inspector Neil Williams of Nottinghamshire Police. Leicester offered to support the police investigation. "The club is appalled by such behavior and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised," Leicester said in a statement. Nottingham Forest is currently eighth in the championship, the second tier of English football, while Leicester City is 10th in the Premier League.

