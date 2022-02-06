Fan Rushes Field to Stop Opposing Team's Celebration

(Newser) – English police arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players Sunday as they celebrated a goal in their FA Cup victory over Leicester. The man emerged from the away section of the stands in Nottingham's City Ground, ran onto the pitch, and began striking out at Forest players as they celebrated the third goal in their 4-1 win, the AP reports. He appeared to punch Forest forward Keinan Davis and now faces a lifetime ban, Leicester officials said.

story continues below

"Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," said Chief Inspector Neil Williams of Nottinghamshire Police. Leicester offered to support the police investigation. "The club is appalled by such behavior and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised," Leicester said in a statement. Nottingham Forest is currently eighth in the championship, the second tier of English football, while Leicester City is 10th in the Premier League.