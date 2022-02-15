Suspect in Mayoral Candidate's Shooting Is Local Activist

(Newser) – Authorities say a man walked into the campaign office of Craig Greenberg, who is running for mayor of Louisville, pointed a gun at him, and opened fire Monday morning. Greenberg was not hit, but his shirt was grazed, the Courier-Journal reports. Staffers who were in the office with Greenberg managed to close a door between the suspect and everyone else, then barricade it using tables and desks, Greenberg says. "I'm very fortunate to have a great team of great people who responded in that way," he adds. Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested on suspicion of the shooting, WLKY reports. The Metro Council president calls the shooting an assassination attempt, and the city's police chief confirms the Democratic candidate did appear to be targeted, but no motive is yet known.

Greenberg is active in the local Jewish community, but the director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of Louisville says it's too soon to speculate on a motive. Brown, who is believed to have acted alone, faces charges of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The Daily Beast describes him as a local activist, journalist, and candidate for office himself. "It's not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city," Greenberg says. "Too many local families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Too many in Louisville were not as blessed as my team and I were today to survive. Clearly, much more work needs to be done to end this senseless gun violence and make Louisville a safer place for everyone."