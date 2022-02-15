Detective Removed Part of Staircase, Found Missing Girl

(Newser) – After a tip and some extensive searching, a 4-year-old who vanished more than two years ago was recovered in New York. NBC News reports Paislee Shultis was reported missing in July 2019 from her home in Cayuga Heights. She was located about 160 miles away in Saugerties on Monday night. While searching a home there, Detective Erik Thiele says he noted an oddity with the staircase that led to the basement. He shone a light between the steps and says he saw a blanket. From there, he "used a ... tool to remove several of the wooden steps, and that is when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet," per a Tuesday statement from the Saugerties Police Department.

"After removing several more steps, the child and her abductor were discovered within," it continued. "The space was small, cold, and wet." (See a photo here.) At the time of her disappearance, investigators believed the girl had been abducted by non-custodial parents Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr. Both were arrested and charged in connection with the case along with Kirk Shultis, Sr.

Police say they had been to the home on previous occasions looking for Paislee. "During some of the follow ups to the Fawn Road location, authorities were permitted limited access into the residence to look around for the child, by both Kirk Shultis Sr and Jr. ... knowing the child and her abductor were hidden within the house and would not be found," police said. CBS Albany reports Shultis, Jr., the girl's biological father, allegedly told police on prior occasions that Paislee's mother had gone to Pennsylvania and he had not seen the child. Paislee was found to be in good health and has been returned to her legal guardian and older sister. (Read more missing child stories.)