Dow Racks Up Another Losing Week

(Newser) – The market capped a losing week with another losing day, and mounting tension between Ukraine and Russia again got most of the blame. The Dow fell 232 points to 34,079, the S&P 500 fell 31 points to 4,348, and the Nasdaq fell 168 points to 13,548. Only the Nasdaq's loss exceeded 1%. It's the second straight losing week for the major indexes, reports CNBC, and all shed more than 1% for the week.

"Investors are having a hard time holding onto risk as the likelihood that the standoff between the West and Russia will ultimately lead to some ground conflict," Oanda's Edward Moya wrote Friday, per CNBC. "Wall Street will remain jittery until we see a major de-escalation." One factor is that a conflict involving Russia would have far-ranging effects on everything from oil to wheat, which in turn would complicate the ongoing debate among central banks about how to tame inflation, notes the Wall Street Journal.