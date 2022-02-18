 
Dow Racks Up Another Losing Week

Ukraine-Russia tension continues to worry investors
Dow Racks Up Another Losing Week
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Anthony Matesic works at his post on the trading floor Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.   (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

(Newser) – The market capped a losing week with another losing day, and mounting tension between Ukraine and Russia again got most of the blame. The Dow fell 232 points to 34,079, the S&P 500 fell 31 points to 4,348, and the Nasdaq fell 168 points to 13,548. Only the Nasdaq's loss exceeded 1%. It's the second straight losing week for the major indexes, reports CNBC, and all shed more than 1% for the week.

“Investors are having a hard time holding onto risk as the likelihood that the standoff between the West and Russia will ultimately lead to some ground conflict,” Oanda’s Edward Moya wrote Friday, per CNBC. “Wall Street will remain jittery until we see a major de-escalation.” One factor is that a conflict involving Russia would have far-ranging effects on everything from oil to wheat, which in turn would complicate the ongoing debate among central banks about how to tame inflation, notes the Wall Street Journal. (Read more stock market stories.)

