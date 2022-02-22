(Newser) – You'd think a person would be tripping over their words with six different languages bouncing around in their head. Not so for journalist Philip Crowther, who showed the world Monday just how eloquent he could be while covering the Russia-Ukraine crisis in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. A video Crowther shared on Twitter, showing him speaking all six languages with news organizations around the world from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, has been viewed some 10.3 million times in a little over 24 hours. The video has been reshared on YouTube, where Crowther—an AP international affiliate correspondent—previously posted a video showing his multilanguage coverage of President Biden's inauguration.

story continues below

On Twitter, Wall Street Journal news editor Anthony DeRosa pointed out there were at least three marriage proposals in the comments on Crowther's most recent video. "Ha! That's why I do this thing I do," Crowther joked, adding he is "actually happily married." Now based in Washington, DC, he was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, which explains some of his language prowess, per the Huffington Post. He previously told KTRK that he picked up French in school in Luxembourg, then learned Spanish and Portuguese in college. He holds a bachelor's degree in Hispanic studies from King's College London, as well as a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism from University of the Arts London, per NDTV. (Read more viral video stories.)