(Newser) – Do Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute an invasion? The answer is important because it will determine the severity of response from the US and other nations. Earlier Tuesday, an EU official described Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to two self-described republics this way: "I wouldn't say that [it is] a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil." And the White House position? The word "invasion" is now in use, notes the Washington Post, something Politico describes as a "rhetorical shift."

