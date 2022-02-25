Russian Forces Enter Ukraine Capital

(Newser) – This story has been updated with new developments. Russian forces have now entered Ukraine's capital—and authorities are urging residents to resist the invaders. A post on the Ministry of Defense's Facebook page asked the people of Kyiv "to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralize the enemy," the Guardian reports. Missiles hit the city before dawn and by midmorning, the Ukrainian military was fighting Russian forces in the residential district of Obolon, around 6 miles from the city center, the BBC reports. The BBC says it has verified videos of Russian armored vehicles moving through the district. Ukrainian forces have set up positions on bridges, and witnesses say blasts and gunfire can be heard in the city center. In other developments:

Plane shot down over capital. Reuters reports that Ukrainian authorities say a Russian aircraft was shot down over Kyiv overnight. Authorities say the aircraft crashed into a building, injuring eight people.