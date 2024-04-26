It's been nearly two years since Ellen DeGeneres bid adieu to her eponymous daytime talk show, which during its final stretch was accused of harboring a "toxic" work environment. On Wednesday, the 66-year-old comedian emerged to address the issue during a sold-out standup performance in Los Angeles, per People. DeGeneres said she became the "most hated person in America," and that "the hate went on for a long time." She added, "I would try to avoid looking at the news. The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline." Standout quotes from DeGeneres' performance and the Q&A she held afterward, per People and Rolling Stone:

'Elephant in the room': "I used to say that I didn't care what other people thought of me and I realized ... I said that at the height of my popularity," DeGeneres said as she kicked off the show. "Right now I'm hoping you're thinking, 'This is marvelous, I'm so happy to be here.' But you could be thinking, 'Let's see how this goes.'"