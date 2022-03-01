Russia Uses Its Familiar Strategy in Urban Warfare

(Newser) – Tuesday brings ominous developments in Ukraine, with a massive convoy of Russian tanks en route to the capital of Kyiv and continued shelling of the city of Kharkiv. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's bombing of civilian areas amounted to a war crime, reports the AP. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget," he said. "This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation." His allegation comes after the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he would pursue an investigation, reports the New York Times. There's a “reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed," said Karim A. A. Khan.

Zelensky addressed the European Union by video on Tuesday, and CNN reports that he caused his translator to choke up. "We are fighting just for our land and our freedom," Zelensky said. "We desire to see our children alive. I think it's a fair one." He received a standing ovation before and after the speech. Surrounded: The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, tells the Washington Post that his city is already surrounded by Russian troops, though it remains under Ukrainian control. The approaching convoy of tanks, meanwhile, is expected to put a similar stranglehold in place around the capital of Kyiv.