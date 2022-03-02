The Situation in Which Russia Could Go Nuclear

(Newser) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Wednesday that were World War III to begin, it would involve nuclear weapons, reports Reuters. A few days earlier, Vladimir Putin announced he was putting the nation's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, suggesting he was transitioning the country's nukes to a higher level of readiness. So what are the chances we'd get to the point where Russia actually dips into its nuclear stockpile? It's a question that's been asked and debated in recent weeks. Some coverage:

The stockpile itself: The BBC looks at what Russia has: The Federation of American Scientists estimates just shy of 6,000 nuclear warheads, though roughly 1,500 have been retired and earmarked for disposal. The remaining 4,500 aren't all ready for action, though. It's thought about 1,500 are "deployed"—i.e., on a sub at sea or at missile and bomber bases. Its stockpile is the biggest among the nine nuclear countries on the planet.

Parsing Putin's words: At the Guardian, Kristin Ven Bruusgaard observes that despite what Putin said Sunday, Russia's nuclear arsenal "remains on a certain level of readiness even during peacetime," and the US hasn't detected any signs that warheads are being moved. So if little has changed, why did Putin signal a move was being made? "To influence the Western calculus by repeating that a confrontation with Russia would entail a significant nuclear risk," en Bruusgaard writes. "To Moscow, the situation is now grave enough to gesture at its nuclear options."