Putin: I'm Putting Nuclear Forces on High Alert

(Newser) – Vladimir Putin on Sunday again raised the prospect of invoking the nuclear option—and not as a metaphor. In a televised address, the Russian leader announced he was putting the nation's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, reports the AP, which sees the move as a "dramatic escalation of East-West tensions." In his speech, Putin said "aggressive statements" by NATO powers amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced him to put the nuclear forces in a "special regime of combat duty." (The development comes as Ukraine and Russia agreed to their first talks since the conflict began.)

Second time: As Axios notes, this is the second time Putin has rattled his nuclear sword amid the conflict. When he first sent troops over the border, he reminded the world that Russia was a leading nuclear power and warned that any nation interfering would face "consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

As Axios notes, this is the second time Putin has rattled his nuclear sword amid the conflict. When he first sent troops over the border, he reminded the world that Russia was a leading nuclear power and warned that any nation interfering would face "consequences that you have never encountered in your history." Elaborating: “Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said Sunday.