After Scrutiny of Wife, Thomas Blasts 'Cancel Culture'

(Newser) – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he's concerned that efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, per the AP. Speaking Friday in Utah at an event hosted by former Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation, Thomas said he worries about the long-term repercussions of trends such as “cancel culture” and a lack of civil debate. “You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court," said Thomas, now the court's most senior member. "You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” he told an audience of about 500 people at an upscale hotel in Salt Lake City.

“By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society,” Thomas said. The court has leaned increasingly conservative since three justices nominated by former President Trump joined its ranks. Progressives have in turn called to expand the number of justices on the court, including during the 2020 presidential primary. Democrats in Congress introduced a bill last year to add four justices to the bench, and President Biden has convened a commission to study expanding the court.

“I’m afraid, particularly in this world of cancel culture attack, I don’t know where you’re going to learn to engage as we did when I grew up,” said Thomas. “If you don’t learn at that level in high school, in grammar school, in your neighborhood, or in civic organizations, then how do you have it when you’re making decisions in government, in the legislature, or in the courts?” Thomas also accused the media of cultivating inaccurate impressions about public figures—including himself, his wife, and late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Wife Ginni Thomas has faced scrutiny for her involvement in groups that file briefs about cases in front of the court, as well as for using her Facebook page to amplify partisan attacks.