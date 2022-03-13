Hailey Bieber: I'm OK After Blood Clot in Brain

(Newser) – Hailey Bieber, the 25-year-old model and wife of singer Justin Bieber, revealed to her fans that she is recovering from a blood clot to her brain. Her Instagram Story came after she was hospitalized for a medical emergency in Palm Springs, reports People. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Bieber wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

Bieber called it "one of the scariest moments I've ever been through" but added that she is now home and doing well. Her 28-year-old husband had to postpone shows last month after testing positive for COVID, though he has recovered. Hailey Bieber, known for her work with Guess Jeans, H&M, Saint Laurent, Tiffany, and more, recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her life. That includes plans to launch a skin-care line, called Rhode, this year.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married," she says. "Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” (Read more Hailey Bieber stories.)