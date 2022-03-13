 
X

Hailey Bieber: I'm OK After Blood Clot in Brain

Justin's wife suffered stroke-like symptoms
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 13, 2022 7:00 AM CDT
Hailey Bieber: I Had Blood Clot on Brain
Hailey and Justin Bieber at the Super Bowl last month.   (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(Newser) – Hailey Bieber, the 25-year-old model and wife of singer Justin Bieber, revealed to her fans that she is recovering from a blood clot to her brain. Her Instagram Story came after she was hospitalized for a medical emergency in Palm Springs, reports People. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Bieber wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

Bieber called it "one of the scariest moments I've ever been through" but added that she is now home and doing well. Her 28-year-old husband had to postpone shows last month after testing positive for COVID, though he has recovered. Hailey Bieber, known for her work with Guess Jeans, H&M, Saint Laurent, Tiffany, and more, recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her life. That includes plans to launch a skin-care line, called Rhode, this year.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married," she says. "Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” (Read more Hailey Bieber stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X