Pete Davidson Not Going to Space After All

After Blue Origin flight delayed, he can no longer make it
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 18, 2022 12:57 AM CDT
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The Saturday Night Live star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos' space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided, the AP reports. The company announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin's next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday, but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company's first flight with passengers last July. The company said it will announce Davidson's replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos' guest. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers. Per TMZ, the other travelers are Party America CEO Marty Allen, Florida "power couple" Sharon and Marc Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield.

