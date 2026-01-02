Reports: Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter, 34, Found Dead

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter has reportedly died in a San Francisco hotel at age 34, People reports. Victoria Jones, the daughter of the 79-year-old actor and his ex-wife, photographer Kimberlea Cloughley, was found dead early Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco, according to TMZ , which first reported the news, as well as police sources who spoke to NBC Bay Area .

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed it responded to a medical emergency at the hotel shortly before 3am local time on New Year's Day and found a person dead at the scene. The city's police department said officers then arrived and pronounced an adult woman deceased. Authorities have not publicly released her name. The cause of death has not been determined, though NBC reports that investigators do not currently suspect foul play. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Fairmont hotel, and representatives for Jones have not commented. Per Page Six, during the 911 call, bystanders at the scene were given instructions for performing CPR.

Victoria appeared alongside her father in a handful of projects in the early 2000s, including Men in Black II in 2002 and 2005's The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which Jones directed. She also had a small role in a 2003 episode of the teen drama One Tree Hill. Jones and Cloughley also share a son, Austin, 43.