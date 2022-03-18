Commonly Misheard Lyric Costs Wheel of Fortune Contestant

(Newser) – If you've ever sung along to the Eurythmics song "Sweet Dreams," you may sympathize with the Wheel of Fortune contestant who flubbed one of the lyrics during Tuesday's episode, costing him the prize. Chris Bryant guessed "Sweet dreams are made of these," despite the full final word "this" already appearing on the board. He immediately made a sound of dismay, and host Pat Sajak commented, "You knew it as soon as it came out of your mouth." If you thought the lyric was, in fact, "these," you're not alone, TV Insider reports—Twitter largely sided with Bryant, with many pointing out that singer Annie Lennox sounds as if she's saying "these" in the song—and with "seas" as the word it's meant to rhyme with in the following line, "these" makes more sense.

The New York Post reports that, not surprisingly, some on Twitter were not sympathetic, categorizing the guess as a "fail." However, social media users were even more befuddled by Wednesday's episode, when it took the three contestants five guesses to figure out "renting a peda_ boat" (the answer is "pedal"). And of course, both flubs come after one from earlier this month in which contestants couldn't figure out an old-timey phrase. As for Bryant, he ended up with $26,405 in winnings, so it wasn't an altogether unhappy ending.