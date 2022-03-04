Report: Pete Davidson Is Going to Space

(Newser) – In a move apparently unconnected to Ye's recent bizarre behavior, Pete Davidson might be on his way to space. Sources tell Page Six that the Saturday Night Live star is in talks to follow in the footsteps of celebrities like William Shatner and travel to the edge of space with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company. The voyage was discussed when Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian went to the Amazon founder's Los Angeles home for a dinner in January, an insider tells CNN.

"Pete is excited," a source close to Davidson tells Page Six. "They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized." Insiders say the flight is likely to happen later this year and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks. BuzzFeed reports that other celebrities reached out to offer their support to Davidson after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, released a disturbing music video that depicted him, in Claymation-style animation, kidnapping Davidson and burying him alive. The video came out on Wednesday, the same day Ye officially became Kardashian's ex-husband. (Read more Pete Davidson stories.)