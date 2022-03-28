Cops: Man Drives Into Oregon Homeless Camp, Killing 4

(Newser) – A man is accused of driving into a homeless camp in Salem, Oregon, around 2am Sunday, killing four people and injuring two more. Police arrested Enrigue Rodriguez, Jr., 24, who was also taken to the hospital after the incident. He was the only person in the two-door sports car at the time, and police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor, the Oregonian reports. He is charged with 14 crimes including four counts of first-degree manslaughter and six counts of reckless endangerment, the Salem Statesman Journal reports. Two people were pinned beneath the car when police arrived, and the two people who were hurt suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in serious condition.

One man who lives at the encampment says he saw the speeding car go over the median and fly two or three feet off the ground before landing in the camp, hitting several tents before pinning a woman to a tree. People living there tried to help, including attempting to lift the car off her, he says. "Its [sic] only been a matter of hours, but I'm already seeing social media posts blaming the homeless for camping near a busy street," writes City Councilor Vanessa Nordyke on Facebook. "As if they deserved to die. The dehumanization of the unsheltered, especially in a time of immense suffering and grief, is completely unacceptable." Survivors were moved from the camp to a hotel or another safer location, she says.