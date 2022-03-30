The Babies Keep Coming for Alec, Hilaria Baldwin

(Newser) – Last year around this time, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shocked the world when baby No. 6 arrived just a few months after baby No. 5. Now, they're announcing that baby No. 7 is on the way. Their kids so far, per the New York Post: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and María Lucía, 13 months. Alec Baldwin also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise," Hilaria Baldwin posted on Instagram Tuesday along with a video showing their current kid crew reacting happily to the news. The post comes three and a half weeks after Hilaria had announced she was taking a social media hiatus.

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," she continued, a seeming reference to the wrongful death lawsuit Alec Baldwin faces following the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. Hilaria Baldwin also referenced "many ups and downs over the past few years," and for those of you keeping track of just how exactly she and Alec have two kids just five months apart, she spelled out her journey in a post last June: "After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of ivf, resulting in Marilu [María Lucía]—my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have." Their youngest (and just their second daughter after their eldest, Carmen; all their other kids are boys) was born via surrogate, Today reports.