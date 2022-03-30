Family: Bruce Willis Has to Step Away From Acting

(Newser) – In an Instagram message posted by daughters Rumer and Scout, ex-wife Demi Moore, and wife Emma Willis, the family of Bruce Willis on Wednesday announced the 67-year-old actor is "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. Per the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a disorder that "robs you of the ability to communicate" and can impact one's ability to speak, write, and understand language. It typically occurs after a stroke or head injury. In the post, his family members said the condition is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the post continued. It noted that amidst this "really challenging time for our family ... we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that." The post was signed by Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.