161K Pounds of Peanut Butter Recalled Due to Steel Fragments

(Newser) – Got a jar of Skippy peanut butter in your pantry? You might want to check the date on the lid, because for some jars, there's a small chance stainless steel fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment may have made their way into the PB. For that reason, Skippy has issued a voluntary recall of 9,353 cases of peanut butter, NPR reports. That's 161,692 pounds. No consumers have yet complained, and there are no known injuries linked to the issue. Consumers can return recalled products to the store for an exchange, or contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or online at www.peanutbutter.com.

The recalled products are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread with "best if used by" dates of May 4 or 5, 2023; Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread with "best if used by" dates of May 6 or 7, 2023; and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein with a "best if used by" date of May 10, 2023. Retailers that received the affected products have already been notified. "Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue," the company says in a statement. "The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern." (Read more product recall stories.)