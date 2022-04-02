(Newser) – While it may have been unfortunate timing, Ford's April Fools' Day announcement was the real deal: The auto manufacturer is recalling more than 737,000 vehicles for two separate issues. Per the AP, about 345,000 Ford Escape SUVs (years 2020 through 2022) and the 2021-22 versions of the Ford Bronco Sport SUV are being recalled for an oil leak issue in which a housing could crack, allowing oil to spill onto engine parts and pose a fire risk. Meanwhile, a software issue that stops trailers from braking has led to the recall of about 392,000 other vehicles, including 2022 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 trucks; F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022; the 2022 Maverick truck; and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

There've been no reports of crashes or injuries from vehicles affected by either issue, though Ford notes that eight reports have come in on fires tied to the oil leak, as well as more than 65 reports of "improper function" perhaps linked to the braking issue, per Reuters. Owners of all mentioned vehicles will be notified beginning April 18. Meanwhile, General Motors is having its own problems. Jalopnik reports that GM has recalled more than 681,000 of its Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs (2014 and 2015 models) over ball joints in the windshield wipers that can rust, potentially causing the wipers to malfunction.