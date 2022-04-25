Family Thought They Heard Snoring. Turned Out 5 Bears Were Living Under House

(Newser) – A California family thought they occasionally heard a strange sound coming from underneath their Lake Tahoe home, but when they asked neighbors to listen for the rumbly noise, similar to snoring, no one else noticed it. So they ignored it ... until last week, when the five bears who'd spent the winter hibernating in a crawlspace beneath the home woke up. The family called the BEAR League, the organization says in a Facebook post. The league helped to get a mother bear out of the house, and was surprised when four yearling cubs followed her out. "It was quite the scene to then watch the four yearling cubs emerge from the opening and join together on the other side of the fence to venture forth into 2022," the league writes. (Read more Lake Tahoe stories.)