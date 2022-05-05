Blinken Tests Positive

Secretary of State attended the correspondents' dinner over the weekend
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 4, 2022 7:25 PM CDT
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(Newser) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and said he is dealing with mild symptoms. Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, attended the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night in Washington, CNBC reports. So did President Biden. The White House said the president's last negative coronavirus test was Tuesday, per CNN. There had been concern that the usually crowded dinner would become a super spreader event, and Biden didn't stay for the entire evening.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden and Blinken hadn't met in person in several days. Other people who went to the dinner have tested positive since, but Psaki said the president is not considered a close contact of any of them. Blinken, who Psaki said is fully vaccinated and boosted, will isolate and work from home. Ryan is the White House's Cabinet secretary, its liaison between the president and Cabinet agencies. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

