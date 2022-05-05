Trump Jr. Answers Panel's Questions

Committee has been meeting with family members
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 4, 2022 7:00 PM CDT
Donald Trump Jr., shown speaking at CPAC in February in Orlando, appeared before a House panel on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(Newser) – Donald Trump Jr. answered questions from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Tuesday. The former president's son appeared remotely for a few hours and voluntarily answered the committee's questions without asserting his Fifth Amendment rights, CNN reports. He was an adviser during former President Donald Trump's term and was with his father at the "Stop the Steal" rally, where both addressed the crowd just before rioters stormed the Capitol.

Committee members have recently spoken with the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump; her husband, Jared Kushner; and Trump Jr.'s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, per NBC News. People with knowledge of Tuesday's meeting described it as cordial and uneventful. Trump Jr. was among the former president's advisers who texted Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, on Jan. 6 to plead with his father to tell the rioters to stop. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)

