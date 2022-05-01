Biden Makes a 'Coup' Joke at Annual Media Dinner

(Newser) – The White House press corps' annual gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it, and the man at the helm: President Biden. The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office. Some of the lines, per the AP:

“Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told the audience of 2,600. “Now that would really have been a real coup.”