Biden Makes a 'Coup' Joke at Annual Media Dinner

(Newser)
–
The White House press corps' annual gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it, and the man at the helm: President Biden. The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office. Some of the lines, per the AP:
- “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told the audience of 2,600. “Now that would really have been a real coup.”
- “I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have," Biden said to the Hilton ballroom, referring to members of the media.
- “Republicans seem to support one fella, some guy named Brandon," Biden said, causing an uproar of laughter among the crowd. “He's having a really good year. I'm happy for him." (The reference, of course, is to the anti-Biden chant "Let's Go Brandon.")
- “There’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape," said Biden. Referring to this controversy.
- “I know there are a lot of questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID," said Biden. "Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone has to prove they are fully vaccinated and boosted. Just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here. Vaccinated and boosted.”
- Trevor Noah: “Thank you for having me here,” the comedian said to Biden at one point. “And I was a little confused on why me, but then I was told that you get your highest approval ratings when a biracial African guy is standing next to you.”
