For Every Unemployed Person, 2 Jobs Are Available

(Newser) – The economy may be threatened on a number of fronts—inflation, a volatile stock market, a war overseas—but hiring is apparently not one of them. The new Labor Department numbers for April are out, and they reflect continued job growth:

Employers added 428,000 jobs in April, which marks the 12th consecutive month of gains north of 400,000, reports the Wall Street Journal. The April figure was slightly above expectations of 400,000. Rate: The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, just a tick above the 50-year low of 3.5% reached just before the pandemic began.