An Infant Died in the ICU. Now, an Arrest

(Newser) – Just hours after an infant died in the ICU at a prominent UK medical center, an arrest has been made. The BBC reports that a 27-year-old health worker was suspended from her job and brought into custody "on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life." ITV identifies the worker as a nurse. Details are scarce, but the woman was arrested Thursday evening, and the family of the baby is receiving support from "specially trained officers," according to the West Midlands Police.

A spokesperson for the hospital's owner says it has asked the police department to look into what happened to cause the "sudden unexpected death," and that the worker won't be clocking in during that process. The hospital is also asking for privacy for the baby's family "at this distressing time." The suspect has since been released "while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined," the police say, per the Hillingdon and Uxbridge Times.