5 Biden Jokes From Correspondents' Dinner

President Biden, members of the media, and celebs attended the annual White House correspondents' dinner Saturday, though they had to make their way through protests about the Gaza war to get there. Some of Biden's jokes and related news:

Biden I: "The 2024 election is in full swing. And yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man running against a 6-year-old," he said, per the New York Times. (Donald Trump did not attend and has not done so for years.)

"Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me," he said, per Axios, a reference to Mike Pence.

"Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it 'stormy' weather," said Biden, making a Stormy Daniels joke.

"Trump is so desperate he started reading those Bibles he's selling. And he got to the first commandment: You shall have no other god before me. That's when he put it down and said this book is not for me."

"Look, being here is a reminder that folks think what's going on in Congress is political theater. That's not true. If Congress were theater, they would have thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago."