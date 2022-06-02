Amber Heard's Attorney: She Can't Pay

(Newser) – The Amber Heard/Johnny Depp legal fight is apparently not over. Heard "absolutely" intends to appeal after a jury ordered her to pay more than $10 million in the high-profile defamation case, attorney Elaine Bredehoft tells the Today show. The same jury awarded Heard $2 million in a separate aspect of the case, leaving Heard to make up a gap of about $8 million. Asked if her client could pay the sum, Bredehoft replied, "Oh, no, absolutely not." Related:

Consequences: The verdict is a setback for women because it "said we're not going to believe women even when they have photos," Bredehoft tells CNN. "Basically, unless she had pulled out her phone, her iPhone, and videotaped him as he was beating her, she's not going to be believed, it didn't happen."