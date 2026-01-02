The Wackiest New Year's Eve Drops in the US

Moon Pies, peaches, and crustaceans, oh my!
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 1, 2026 9:32 PM CST
The Wackiest New Year's Eve Drops in the US
The Music Note drop and fireworks usher in the New Year at Nashville's Big Bash New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, Tenn.   (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Why let New York City have all the fun with its Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve? Dozens of places across the US rang in 2026 by dropping a quirky assortment of fruits, vegetables, sea creatures, and balls of all shapes and sizes. Many had a hometown flair. There's the giant cheese wedge in Plymouth, Wisconsin, a chile pepper in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a pinecone in Flagstaff, Arizona, and a conch shell in Key West, Florida. Pennsylvania is home to a bonanza of bizarre New Year's Eve events—the bologna drop in Lebanon, the pickle drop in Dillsburg and the potato chip drop in Lewistown. Copycat celebrations have surged coast to coast over the past few decades and around the beginning of the new millennium. Here's a look, per the AP:

  • Fruity traditions: It's said in some cultures that eating fruit on New Year's Eve brings luck and wealth, and many cities mix fruit into their celebrations. Miami has its "Big Orange" drop, while Sarasota, Florida, features a pineapple. There are cherry drops in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Traverse City, Michigan. Brightly lit grapes plunge from above in Temecula, California. Atlanta this year is replacing its peach drop with a "digital drone peach."
  • Beach balls and flip-flops: It's tough to beat ringing in the year while watching a pair of sparkly flip-flops diving into Folly Beach, South Carolina. In Panama City Beach, Florida, 15,000 beach balls are dropped above revelers hours before a giant beach ball descends a tower at midnight.
  • MoonPies and a giant Peep: What could be better than seeing a 600-pound MoonPie make a 60-second descent in Mobile, Alabama? How about getting a slice of MoonPie cake? Not sweet enough? A 400-pound yellow Peep chick drops into Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

  • Seafood smorgasbord: Waterfront cities celebrate the sea on New Year's Eve. Brunswick, Georgia, has the shrimp drop, while Easton, Maryland, serves up its annual crab drop. The oyster drop is the main event in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The biggest catch might be in Port Clinton, Ohio, along Lake Erie, home to a 600-pound walleye named Wylie. The original papier-mache version debuted 30 years ago and has given way to a menacing fiberglass fish.
  • Potatoes and pierogies: Watch out for a 10-foot pierogi in Whiting, Indiana. The Idaho Potato Drop in Boise has been going for more than a decade, and Mt. Olive, North Carolina, celebrates its hometown pickle brand by dropping a glittery green pickle that's close to 6 feet long.
  • Possum drop lives on: One event created such a stir that it ended up in court. Residents in western North Carolina no longer lower a live possum inside a glass box at midnight, calling off the event in 2019 after years of protests and legal challenges. There is still a possum drop in Tallapoosa, Georgia, which was long ago known as Possum Snout. That one stars a stuffed possum named Spencer.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X