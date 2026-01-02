The Wackiest New Year's Eve Drops in the US

Why let New York City have all the fun with its Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve? Dozens of places across the US rang in 2026 by dropping a quirky assortment of fruits, vegetables, sea creatures, and balls of all shapes and sizes. Many had a hometown flair. There's the giant cheese wedge in Plymouth, Wisconsin, a chile pepper in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a pinecone in Flagstaff, Arizona, and a conch shell in Key West, Florida. Pennsylvania is home to a bonanza of bizarre New Year's Eve events—the bologna drop in Lebanon, the pickle drop in Dillsburg and the potato chip drop in Lewistown. Copycat celebrations have surged coast to coast over the past few decades and around the beginning of the new millennium. Here's a look, per the AP: