Depp Lawyer: 'This Was Never About Money'

(Newser) – Johnny Depp's lawyers went on what Amber Heard's team slammed as a "victory lap" Wednesday to discuss the case on morning shows. One of them, Ben Chew, appeared to suggest that Depp might not collect the $10.35 million payout from Heard, whose attorneys say she can't pay, the New York Post reports. "This was never about money for Mr. Depp," Chew said on Good Morning America. "This was about restoring his reputation—and he’s done that."

Camille Vasquez, another Depp lawyer, pushed back against the Heard team's claim that the case had set back "how women can be treated in the courtroom" by decades. "We're only speaking about what happened in this case, right?" she said. "And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and the verdict speaks for itself." Depp, she said, had the chance "to speak the truth for the first time" at the trial. Chew and Vasquez also appeared on the Today show, where they were asked why the jury believed Depp instead of Heard.

"Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote," Chew said, per NBC. "I think it was sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who didn’t seem, or at least the jury may have perceived that she didn’t take accountability for anything." Vasquez said she was "speaking with a mutual friend of Johnny and ours and he said, 'I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.'" Vasquez also has a reason to smile. Deadline reports that the newly high-profile lawyer has been made a partner at Brown Ruddick after less than four years. (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)