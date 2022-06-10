Cheney: Trump Said Pence Deserved the Violent Chants

(Newser) – (This summary is being updated throughout as the hearing proceeds.) A House select panel tasked with investigating the Capitol riot and former President Trump's effort to overturn the election has begun the first of six public hearings. Thursday night's session is being televised on most networks and streamed live via the committee's website and its YouTube channel.

Before its first recess, the panel played a dramatic video of the march on the Capitol unfolding, the attacks on police officers, the evacuation of members of Congress, etc. It ended with images of mob violence and audio of Trump on Fox News praising the marchers as peaceful and full of "love." Joint chiefs: Mark Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the panel in his videotaped testimony that Pence was focused on ending the day's violence as it unfolded, unlike Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. He quoted Meadows as saying: "We have to kill the narrative that the vice president is making all the decisions. We need to establish the narrative, you know, that the president is still in charge and that things are steady or stable."