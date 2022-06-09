Daughter Found 42 Years After Parents' Deaths

(Newser) – When the bodies of her parents were found in a wooded area of Houston in 1981, there was no sign of their infant daughter. "I prayed for more than 40 years for answers," said Donna Casasanta, the child's grandmother, CNN reports. She's now received at least partial answers. The infant is 42 years old, and she's been located alive and well, the Texas attorney general's office announced. Relatives said in a news release that Holly has been well cared for in those 41 years. She's been told about her parents and been in touch with relatives she didn't know she had, per CBS News.

The remains of her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., of Florida were not positively identified until last year. They apparently were victims of homicide, the state's release said, adding that the investigation of the killings is ongoing. The state released little information about Holly, but KHOU reported that she lives in Oklahoma and has five children. She was reunited with relatives on both sides of her biological family in an online meeting. "That baby was her life," Sherry Linn Green said of her sister, Tina Clouse.