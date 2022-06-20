New York Public Library Is Giving Away Half a Million Books

(Newser) – The New York Public Library really wants to help people build their home libraries, and to accomplish that, it is giving away half a million books this summer. The books, which are also meant to help young people stay engaged with reading over the summer, can be picked up at any of the branch's 92 locations, CNN reports. "New York City students and families have been through so much over the last two years. It's critical that, during this period of recovery and renewal, our ecosystem of learning do all it can to support and engage them," a library director says in a statement. The "Summer at the Library Program" will also offer youth and adult programming, Time Out reports. (Read more library stories.)