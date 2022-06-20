People, Dogs Jump Overboard as Yacht Goes Up in Flames, Sinks

Everyone is OK in New Hampshire incident
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 20, 2022 3:00 AM CDT
People, Dogs Jump Overboard as Yacht Burns, Sinks
This image provided by New Hampshire State Police shows a yacht burning on the Piscataqua River in New Castle, N.H., Saturday, June 18, 2022.   (New Hampshire State Police via AP)

(Newser) – A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4pm Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement cited by the Associated Press. The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel. Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released. The dogs are also OK, but officials say the passengers lived on the boat, so all their belongings were destroyed. Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but an official tells WMUR, "We don’t know what caused the fire and we probably never will because the boat burned down to the waterline and there is nothing left of the boat."

(Read more New Hampshire stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X