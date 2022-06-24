(Newser) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, declaring that "the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating American rights and endangering their health and safety," per the Hill. She added: "What this means to women is such an insult. It's a slap in the face to women about using their own judgment to make their own decisions about their reproductive freedom." Pelosi also vowed that Democrats would continue to try to get a federal law on the books to protect abortion rights. Other reaction:

Attorney general: AG Merrick Garland said the Justice Department "will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom," per the AP. He noted that in addition to protecting providers and those seeking abortions in states where it remains legal, "we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care." He added that the FDA has approved the use of mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies. "States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA's expert judgment about its safety and efficacy," Garland said.

In favor: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., applauded the decision. "A lot of lives are going to be saved," McCarthy told reporters. "But it also goes back to people in the states to have a say in the process."