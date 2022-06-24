Warrant: Kaitlin Armstrong's Gun a Match in Cyclist's Murder

(Newser) – Kaitlin Marie Armstrong told the elite cyclist she is accused of killing to "stay away" from her boyfriend, according to documents revealing what authorities say is increasing evidence against the 34-year-old who's been on the lam for more than a month. After being confronted on May 12 with video evidence showing a Jeep Grand Cherokee like the one she owned driving up to the Austin home where Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was shot dead the day prior, Armstrong almost immediately sold the vehicle then fled the state of Texas, according to US Marshals. She flew out of Austin on May 14, three days before a murder warrant was issued, and was tracked to New Jersey's Newark Airport on May 18 but no further, per NBC News.

She faces a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after authorities say a search of the home she shares with boyfriend and pro cyclist Colin Strickland, 35—who spent May 11 with 25-year-old Wilson—turned up a handgun that matches shell casings found at the murder scene, per Fox News, which cites a new federal warrant. Strickland bought the gun for Armstrong earlier this year, according to an affidavit. Another affidavit cites a tipster as saying Armstrong believed Strickland and Wilson were engaged in a romantic relationship as of January, though Strickland claims they dated only for a brief period from late October to early November, during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, then became friends, per CNN.

He's admitted to deleting texts in an effort to hide their communications from Armstrong, per CNN, but is accused of no wrongdoing in the case. After spending May 11 with Wilson, a Vermont native, he dropped her off at the Austin home of a friend she was staying with ahead of a race. Shortly after, authorities allege Armstrong's black Jeep was spotted by a neighbor's security camera. They've since learned that Jeep was sold to a CarMax dealership in Austin for $12,200 on May 13. A private investigator tells Fox that the vehicle was worth more than $16,000 and "the quick sale manifests her intent to run." A total combined reward for information leading to Armstrong's arrest stands at $21,000 with $5,000 newly added to the pot, per CBS Austin.