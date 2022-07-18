(Newser) – A Russian journalist who caused a commotion in March by protesting the war in Ukraine during a state news broadcast was briefly detained over the weekend by authorities. WION reports that Marina Ovsyannikova's social media shared a post Sunday that simply said, "Marina has been detained. Information about her location is unknown." The post showed the 44-year-old being escorted toward a white van by two uniformed officials. A little more than two hours later, Ovsyannikova noted that she was "sitting in the Krasnoselsky OVD, waiting for a lawyer," referring to a local police station in Moscow. Then, about three hours after that, Ovsyannikova wrote: "I'm home now. Everything is [OK]. ... But now I know that it's better to leave home with a bag and a passport just in case."

She added that a neighbor had called a lawyer for her. Her attorney confirmed to the Ria Novosti news agency that she was indeed arrested, per the Guardian. Reuters reports that just two days before her detention, Ovsyannikova had taken to social media to slam Russian President Vladimir Putin as a murderer for the Ukrainian invasion, as she held up a poster that read, "How many more children must die before you will stop?" Ovsyannikova is no longer working as a producer for the state-owned Channel One—she was hired in April as a correspondent working in Russia for the German outlet Die Welt. As for her previous March on-air stunt, she was hit with a fine for violating Russian protest laws.